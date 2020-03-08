Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after vehicle fire in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died when a vehicle became fully engulfed in flames following a wreck in Warrick County, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.
Warrick County Dispatch says they received a report of the crash around 4:30 Saturday morning in the 6100 block of Meinert Road. They say the caller told them that a single vehicle was involved in the crash and was on fire.
According to the press release, when first responders arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed.
They say human remains were later found in the vehicle.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Elberfeld Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Warrick County Coroner.
The identification of the victim will not be confirmed until the autopsy has been completed.
The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected at this time.
