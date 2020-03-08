Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Schools closed in northern Kentucky county with virus case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says schools will be closed and nursing homes have been advised to stop accepting visitors in a Kentucky county where the state's first coronavirus patient lives. Beshear said the patient from Harrison County is hospitalized in serious condition but is improving at the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital. The state confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday. The positive test came back Friday afternoon. The patient has not been identified. Beshear said more cases are expected in Kentucky and Harrison County. Beshear has urged people to take precautionary steps to protect the health of themselves and other residents.
SOLDIER FATALLY SHOT
Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago. The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. that's the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines. Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend's car in January 2018.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget. The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources. The measure goes to the Senate. The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors. The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky confirms first case of coronavirus in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear says the positive test came back Friday afternoon. The person, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington. Ten people have been tested at the state lab and the results were negative for nine. Beshear says “there is no need to panic.” He says the threat to the general population remains low. The governor says he declared a state of emergency to ensure all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Beshear said more information on the patient would be released later.
LOCAL TAXES-KENTUCKY
Measure to give local governments more tax options defeated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has defeated a proposed constitutional change to give local governments more latitude to raise tax revenue. But the measure could still be revived. The legislation fell 11 votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. Slightly more than one-third of House members — mostly Democrats — didn't cast votes on the proposal. Their abstentions sparked heated discussions between some Republican and Democratic members. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure could potentially come up again later in the GOP-led House.
FBI AGENT WOUNDED
FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says an agent serving an arrest warrant in Kentucky was treated at a hospital after being wounded in a shooting. News reports say federal agents were attempting to arrest two county constables in southeastern Kentucky when the shooting occurred. The FBI says a suspect wounded in the shooting was in stable condition Friday and the agent was released. An attorney for one of the men told media that his client, Constable Mike “Wally” Wallace, was arrested. An indictment against Wallace and Gary Baldock was handed down by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27. It was unsealed by the court on Friday.