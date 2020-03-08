Inmate accused of giving weapon to inmate on suicide watch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Detention Center inmate is facing new charges of suicide-assisting and possession of a dangerous device while incarcerated.
According to court documents, 31-year-old James Moore gave an inmate on suicide watch a sharp object.
Deputies say they don’t know where Moore got the object.
The inmate was found by jail officers with a large cut on his arm. They say he told them an inmate doing clean up work passed him a sharp piece of metal.
Deputies say the two had argued over women in the past before they were in jail.
They say camera footage shows Moore approach the inmate on suicide watch, look around to make sure no one was watching, drop an object on the floor, and kick it under the inmate’s door.
Moore has been in jail since December. He’s being held without bond.
