Green Bay faces NKU in Horizon semis

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Dantez Walton, Jalen Tate, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 75 percent of Northern Kentucky's scoring this season including 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Green Bay, JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Green Bay scoring, including 75 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34.1 percent of the 208 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 30 over the last five games. He's also converted 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.