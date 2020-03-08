Bridge resurfacing project expected to begin in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - State transportation officials are urging drivers to slow down and stay on high alert as contractors plan to start working on a bridge project for State Road 257 near Otwell on Monday.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, one lane will be closed on the bridge spanning the East Fork of the White River due to patching and resurfacing work. The lane will be closed around the clock throughout the duration of the project.
Open bridge lanes are going to be restricted to only 11 feet and traffic will be controlled by temporary signal.
Vehicles with wide and over-sized loads are being asked to seek an alternate route.
