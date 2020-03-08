Bradley meets Valpo in MVC finals

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 47 percent of Bradley's points this season and 52 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Valparaiso, Javon Freeman-Liberty, John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas have combined to score 40 percent of the team's points this season.