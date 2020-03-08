Barnaby’s Hat Trick Leads Bolts over Havoc

Evansville started off strongly, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission. Barnaby would get the scoring started, on a partial breakaway only 2:41 into the game, from Kyle Thacker and Noah Corson. Zane Jones would double the lead at 4:06 on a breakaway of his own, from Austin Plevy and Braden Hellems. Hellems would follow up with a goal on four-on-four action at the 14:12 mark, from Jones and Plevy. Huntsville would bounce back with a three-goal period of their own in the second period, tying the game at three aside.