IN announces 2nd presumptive COVID-19 case

HENDRICKS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health identifies the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Hendricks County.
According to the news release, the patient is in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time. The patient traveled to Boston in late February to attend the BioGen conference and developed mild flu-like symptoms on March 2.
More than a dozen COVID-19 cases nationwide have been tied to the conference.
Officials announced the first Indiana case in Marion County Friday.
Governor Holcomb issued a public health emergency Friday so Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus.
The news release states that the Marion County patient attended the conference and also remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms.
ISDH is working closely with the Hendricks and Marion County health departments and the CDC to ensure that any close contacts with both patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. says, Hoosiers who attended the BioGen conference should self-quarantine at home, monitor for symptoms and notify their local health department or a healthcare provider if they develop a cough, fever, or shortness of breath.
According to the news release, individuals who have recently visited an area under a level 3 travel warning are also asked to self-isolate for 14 days and notify their local health department or a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
