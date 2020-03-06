Active weather returns: Showers and storms likely this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Above-normal temperatures will remain over the Tri-State as several systems move through this week. Our first chance arrives on Monday afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Severe threat appears lows at this time. Monday’s high will climb to 63. More showers and storms on Tuesday with a high of 58. Wednesday will bring another chance of rain and a few thunderstorms with highs in the lower 60s. Dry for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 60s. More showers and thunderstorms possible by the weekend, although temps will drop into the 50s.