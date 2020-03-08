Aces Baseball Can’t get Bats Going down at Charleston

MT. PLEASANT, SC. (WFIE) - In the second game of the weekend series, the University of Evansville baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to College of Charleston on Saturday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
It was consistent offense in early innings that fueled the Cougars to the win. College of Charleston scored single runs in the first, second, and fourth innings, but only led 3-0.
The Aces generated plenty of opportunities in the contest, but left 10 runners on base in the contest.
One of Evansville’s best chances came in the fifth inning, as Evansville put runners on second and third with two outs. With a pair of runners in scoring position, the Cougars clamped down, retiring back-to-back Evansville batters to end the inning.
Three more runners reached base for the Aces in the sixth inning, including runners on the corners with just one out, but it was again College of Charleston who responded in a timely fashion to end the inning.
Evansville scored its first and only run of the afternoon in the eighth inning as sophomore Indiana Stanley grounded out, which sent junior Robbie Wilkes to third and scored Wilkes after a throwing error.
The Aces had one final chance in the ninth as freshman Brandon Herrin walked with one out. After Herrin was retired on a fielder’s choice, Evansville got a base hit from junior Mason Brinkley that put runners on first and second. With the tying run at the plate, the Cougars closed out the game, forcing a ground ball to end the contest in College of Charleston’s favor.
Evansville concludes the three-game set with the Cougars on Sunday at Noon (CT) in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
