Warmer weather Sunday, rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather is on the way, but rain chances also return for the workweek.
Tonight will be clear, calm and chilly. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 30s by Sunday morning.
We have plenty of sunshine in the forecast Sunday, and our winds will increase from the south to around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
That combination of sunny skies and warm air flowing up from the south will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon before falling back into the mid to upper 40s that night.
Clouds will start to increase late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. It looks like the first half of Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but rain will spread from west to east during the afternoon and evening.
Showers remain likely through Monday night, and a few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
That rain will carry over into Tuesday morning but will taper off to the east-southeast by midday as that cold front moves out of our region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60° Tuesday.
A second system brings us another chance for rain Wednesday. Some models are suggesting we will get rain Thursday and Friday too, but others keep us dry for the end of the week, so I have kept a slight chance of rain in the forecast those two days until we get a clearer picture of how things will shake out. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s through the end of the workweek.
