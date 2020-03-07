Plans to add dog park at Newburgh’s Friedman Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh’s Friedman Park could be home to some new park space for the town’s four-legged residents.
The Warrick Parks Foundation is looking to build a one-acre dog park that would include two fully fenced play areas for small and large dogs, shade structures and even agility equipment.
The cost of the park is estimated to be around $200,000.
Officials with Warrick Parks Foundation say they’re hoping to have the park open by August 1.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.