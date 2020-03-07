OVC Tournament helps local economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is expected to bring in some large crowds to Evansville over the weekend. Organizers say they are anticipating around 10,000 fans over the four-day tournament.
We were at Backstage Bar and Grill Friday evening, where Murray State fans and alumni usually call home this time of year.
We spoke with the alumni organizer from Murray State, and she told us that every year they come to Evansville. The alumni are so excited to not only be apart of the atmosphere at Backstage Bar and Grill but also to be in Evansville and participate in all of the events going on.
Organizers say they’ve sold more tickets in advance this year from last year’s tournament, so it’s sure to help a lot of money roll into the city between all the food, hotels and other attractions too.
“I just can’t tell you enough how glad we are that the OVC Tournament is in Evansville, Indiana," said Carrie McGinnis, alumni director at Murray State. "The city rolls out the red carpet, the local businesses the organizations. They know how important and how impactful this is for the community. They treat us like they want us here. We just appreciate it so much and hope it’ll stay here for years to come. We know there’s a contract for the next couple of years, but we can’t say enough about the city of Evansville, it’s fantastic.”
The tournament continues through Saturday, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.
The Murray State game is set for 9 Friday night.
