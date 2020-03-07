OVC Tournament helps local economy

“I just can’t tell you enough how glad we are that the OVC Tournament is in Evansville, Indiana," said Carrie McGinnis, alumni director at Murray State. "The city rolls out the red carpet, the local businesses the organizations. They know how important and how impactful this is for the community. They treat us like they want us here. We just appreciate it so much and hope it’ll stay here for years to come. We know there’s a contract for the next couple of years, but we can’t say enough about the city of Evansville, it’s fantastic.”