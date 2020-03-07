Metzger’s Tavern in Henderson wants to expansion

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Metzger’s Tavern in Henderson is wanting to expand.
The establishment is wanting to close the alley right behind their restaurant for future expansion purposes, but as for right now, the plans are still up in the air.
They have consulted with a local architect, Tim Skinner, with a wish list of things they would like to improve.
They tell us they have outgrown their location because of the volume of customers they have.
“We deal with a high quantity of people every day," said Katie Beth Pritchett with Metzger’s Tavern. "We have our drive through still, a lot of orders go out there. It is a really small tavern we have seven tables, about 20 seats at the bar. We are hoping to expand, just to be able to fit more people in.”
Friday afternoons are when Metzger’s Tavern wishes they had the expansion they are hoping for, but they say the small space and being able to touch your neighbor does not stop people from packing the historic tavern.
