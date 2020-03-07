Man arrested after officers find drugs during traffic stop, police say

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after officers say they found drugs during a traffic stop.
Huntingburg Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop around 12:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mainstreet and 19th Street.
They say they used their K9, Maya, to do an air sniff around the vehicle. Afterward, officers say they found cocaine, THC wax and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Officers arrested the driver, Maxwell Elliot, and took him to the Dubois County Security Center.
