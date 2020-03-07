Man arrested after entering home, threatening person with handgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after a standoff at his home in northern Vanderburgh County after deputies say he threatened a friend with a handgun.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a home on Sharon Place off Whetstone Road on a report of a person with a gun.
According to a press release, the 911 caller reported that Ralph Chandley II entered the home without permission and was threatening someone with a handgun.
They say Chandley left before deputies arrived.
Deputies say the residents told them that Chandley was a family friend, but say he came to their home intoxicated and accused one of the residents of stealing while pointing a handgun at him.
Sheriff’s deputies went to Chandley’s home on Cemetery Road south of E. Baseline Road. They say he refused to come out of his home and repeatedly told a crisis negotiator from the sheriff’s office that he would not peacefully surrender. They say he also made other suicidal statements.
At one point, deputies say that Chandley said he had an AK-47 and was ready for a shootout.
After almost two hours, Chandley agreed to come out and was arrested without incident. The sheriff’s office says they found and seized several firearms in his home.
Chandley is charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a loaded firearm.
His first court appearance is set for Monday.
