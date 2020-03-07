ISP: Friday accident on I-64 leaves multiple injured

PERRY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to an accident with multiple injuries Friday night on Interstate 64.
According to Perry County Dispatch, a call reporting the accident came in around 10 p.m. They say the vehicle went over an embankment.
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 at the 78-mile marker when it left the roadway. Four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.
According to the news release, Troopers were not immediately able to identify the victims due to a language barrier.
Troopers are currently working to identify the injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and we will update the story when more information is made available.
