HPD responds to accident on 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a flipped vehicle Friday on Highway 41 N
Police say an SUV hit the concrete barrier, then flipped several times before resting on the passenger side of the vehicle.
According to the news release, the vehicle appeared to be traveling north on 41 N pulling a smaller trailer before the collision.
Police say the 24-year-old was taken to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville with possible severe injuries.
