Gov. Beshear updates coronavirus case in Kentucky: patient improving, Harrison County schools closed next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an additional update on the state’s first case of coronavirus Saturday afternoon at the State Capitol.
Governor Beshear announced Kentucky’s first reported case of coronavirus, a patient from Harrison County placed in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. The governor said that the patient was initially treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital before being transferred.
The governor said that the patient was in serious condition, but is improving.
Beshear announced that Harrison County Schools would be closing next week due to cleaning, but did not recommend any businesses to close. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has declared a state of emergency due to the recent case.
Health officials recommend that residents continue practicing good hygiene, including regularly washing hands and not touching your face. Practicing social distancing and avoiding large social settings was also recommended, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.
The latest reports from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said that as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, 10 patients were tested for COVID-19. Only the one case has been confirmed so far, with nine other cases ruled out. More updates can be found at their website.
A hotline has also been created for anyone with coronavirus concerns in Kentucky. The number is 1-800-722-5725.
