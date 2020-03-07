EPD: 3 men in jail on several drug-related charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A routine traffic stop ended with three men in jail overnight.
A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding on US 41 near Volkman Road last night.
The Deputy reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana, cocaine and narcotics, along with over $1,200 in cash.
Those in the vehicle were all taken into custody on a variety of drug-related charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.