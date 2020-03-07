Dispatch: ‘Out of control’ fire contained in Warrick Co.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an “out of control" fire in Newburgh on Saturday afternoon.
According to Warrick County Dispatch, the fire broke out in the woods near Sharon Road and Highway 66.
Hazmat crews were quickly called to the scene.
Officials say the fire broke out after a control burn lead to a propane tank, which then erupted into flames.
The fire has since been contained.
Sharon Road near Blue Spruce Drive was temporarily shut down, but these areas are expected to be reopened later in the afternoon.
