Windy and colder today, rain returns early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly cloudy through the morning, but we will see more sunshine this afternoon.
Today will be breezy with sustained winds out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph possible.
Those winds will push colder air into our region. Most of us are starting the day with temperatures in the 30s, but the wind makes it feel a few degrees colder. By this afternoon, temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s, despite increasing sunshine.
A high pressure system moves into our region overnight. That means calm winds and clear skies tonight and Saturday.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday, that high pressure system will be working its way off to our southeast, and our winds will pick up from the south-southwest, pushing temperatures back into the 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Rain returns to the forecast Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and continues overnight and into Tuesday morning as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
We will get a brief break from the rain Tuesday evening before a second system brings us more rain chances for the second half of the week. High temperatures will remain in the low 60s throughout the workweek despite mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.