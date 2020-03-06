Wadesville man sentenced 25 years in prison for rape

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Wadesville man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a woman in November of 2018.
According to the news release, the Posey Circuit Court sentenced 21-year-old Ryan Hartwell to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to rape, a level one felony.
Police say Hartwell admitted that he raped a woman in November of 2018, and used a knife to batter and confine that same woman.
According to the news release, Hartford drove to the Oakland City Police Department shortly after the 2018 incident and told them about the rape. He told police that he left the victim in her home in Poseyville, tied up and bleeding from a stab wound.
The prosecutor’s office says the victim fully recovered from her injuries.
Hartwell is also charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, and theft.
Hartwell will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction where he will serve his sentence.
