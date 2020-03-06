Two breweries to open in downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Big things are brewing in Western Kentucky. We’re told the two businesses will be the first to brew beer in Owensboro since prohibition.
“The fact that Owensboro had currently zero breweries was we thought a good opportunity for us to come and introduce Owensboro to craft beer," said Co-Founder of Mile Wide Brewing company, Kyle Tavares.
After three years of success at their location in Louisville, Mile Wide Brewery is making its way to Owensboro.
“Right now we’re waiting for our licenses to come through which could take up to four months," said Tavares.
Besides licensing, the owners say they'll be doing minimal renovations to the building formerly owned by CYO Brewery.
“It’s full steam ahead to do renovations and get the place ready to brew great beer and serve the people of Owensboro," said Tavares.
Mile Wide will brew a smaller selection of beers in Owensboro but also offer beers brewed out of their Louisville location. And just down Second Street another brewery will be opening its doors.
“We’re actually gonna be per square footage the largest brewery in Western Kentucky," said Co-Owner of Brew Bridge, Max Garvin.
The Owners of Escape Today will be opening their own brewery called Brew Bridge.
“We finally came to this spot and it just hit us, it was the right place to be. We’re downtown, we have lots of parking, it’s big, it has outside seating, it’s everything we wanted," said Garvin.
The Co-Owner says he and his two friends have been wanting to open a brewery for the past four years.
“We will have a full service bar as well as we’ll serve food and then we’ll brew our own beer and serve that as well," said Garvin.
Garvin says as long as renovations go as planned, Brew Bridge is expected to be open by late May or early June.
As for Mile Wide, the owners say depending on licensing, the brewery should be open in the next year.
“We’re all really excited for the process and excited to get this place open and help bring great beer to Owensboro," said Tarvis.
