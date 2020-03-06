Traffic Alert: INDOT announces project in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures on US 231 and State Road 56 for road resurfacing.
According to the news release, beginning on or around Wednesday, March 18, crews will begin resurfacing US 231 from Bartley Street to 37th Street. During this project, workers will be performing upgrades, including the installation of curb ramps.
The news release states that work will begin with patching and the ADA compliance work. Later this summer, crews will apply a new driving surface.
INDOT says the work could affect the traffic signals in the work zone as the sensors will be altered during construction.
According to the news release, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction at all times. Lanes will be restricted to ten feet.
INDOT says wider loads should seek an alternative route using the nearest numbered state route, US highway or interstate.
Work is expected to be complete by the beginning of August, with weather permitting.
