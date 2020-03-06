SWIRCA in Evansville discusses coronavirus precautions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SWIRCA in Evansville services more than 1,200 seniors and disabled in the area. On Friday, the activity center was full for a bingo game.
“But we also provide home-delivered meals and case management to people who are mostly homebound, so we are constantly going in and out of people’s homes,” Senior Vice President of Operations Michael Halling said.
These same folks are the ones the Indiana Department of Health says are the most vulnerable to COVID 19. SWIRCA’s Michael Halling says administrators met Friday morning to discuss precautionary measures.
“Increasing the amount of hand sanitizing stations that we have throughout the building," Halling said. "We are going to make sure that there is one at every entrance. We have put up some flyers from the CDC explaining what COVID 19 is,”
Halling says they also have a disaster recovery plan that may be implemented if they feel it is unsafe to continue services in a client's home.
“So if need be, we try to do as much over the phone as we can or if it gets to a point where it’s a true epidemic, we won’t send people into the home,” Halling said.
With the health of those most vulnerable in their care every day, Halling says they will make any accommodations to keep them healthy and safe.
“Oh, it’s very concerning, and we take those things very seriously. Because once again, we are kind of younger, healthy, and at less risk, so we don’t want to be the ones taking it to our clients from going into people’s homes,” Halling said.
Halling also tells us that they could add even more precautionary measures next week.
They plan to monitor the situation closely.
