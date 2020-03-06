Sunny and warmer weekend, rainy next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cooler temps will kick off the weekend. Lows on Saturday morning will bottom out in the upper 20s. Highs will reach into the lower 50s under sunny skies. Sunday will be mainly sunny with increasing clouds late and south winds will kick the high up to 63. Highs will remain in the 60s for much of next week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for the first half of the week, and then taper off a bit by Thursday and Friday.