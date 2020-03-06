Reitz Hill neighbors say their neighborhood is unsafe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Neighbors on Reitz Hill are concerned for their safety, and the Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association has protested in front of two city boards without any resolution.
The latest, the area plan commission, voicing their concerns and showing examples of the conditions on the hill.
“A couple of weeks ago, there was an ambulance that had to come help someone that was sick, this ambulance had to stop in the middle of the road for 30 minutes,” Association President Doreen Hallingberger said.
Hallenberger says the roads can’t accommodate both parked cars and the flow of traffic.
Even the chief facilities officer with EVSC shared his concerns about their bus routes and the safety of their students.
A letter from the Evansville Safety Board was also read aloud, acknowledging that the board is aware of dangerous conditions on Reitz Hill.
“The city of Evansville is on notice that they have a dangerous situation in this area," Area Plan Commission Board Member Jeff Hatfield said. “If there are kids killed, or if there’s car accidents, the city is not going to be able to claim that they didn’t know about this.”
We have reached out to the safety board to hear their plans to address the safety concerns and have not heard back.
We also reached out to the Mayor’s office, they said they too are aware of the concerns.
The neighborhood association is currently working to raise money to buy a piece of land that may give them the ability to widen a road on the hill.
