Princeton Police: Suspect in string of thefts tried to run before and after arrest

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police say they have been investigating a rash of break-ins and thefts for the past week.
They say all of them were similar.
Thursday night, officers say they responded to an alarm at American Rental on W. Broadway.
While they were there, another alarm went off, just a few doors down, at the Dollar General Store,
Police say an officer found a man at the cash register, but he ran out the back door.
Two officers who where outside chased the man, and took him into custody.
Police say the man, Forrest T. Hall, confessed to all off the break-ins police had been investigating since Feb. 28.
While being transported to the Gibson County Jail, police say Hall ran from the police car.
He was quickly taken back into custody and booked into jail.
Hall faces the following charges:
Burglary Residential x 2 – Level 4 Felony
Burglary Commercial x 3 – Level 5 Felony
Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony
Escape – Level 5 Felony
Possession of a Legend Drug x 8 - Level 6 Felony
Theft x 4 – Level 6 Felony
Auto Theft – Level 6 Felony
Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor
Resisting Fleeing x 2 – Class A Misdemeanor
