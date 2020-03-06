Neighbors continue to fight for possession of open plot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We have a 14 news update on a controversial housing development planned for Reitz Hill.
Members of the Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association were at the Area Plan Commission to stop development on Forest Avenue.
The current owners of the vacant land are petitioning to turn it into a 5 unit housing development, but neighbors say that would make an already unsafe street worse.
“If one of our homes catches on fire, or the school catches on fire you’re not going to get a fire truck up there,” said neighbor Tony Ricketts.
A previous solution was for the neighbor hoods association to buy the land.
“Could the homeowners potentially buy the property and avoid going through this whole subdivision process we talked to the developer he said sure,” said Scott Buedel, representing the land owners.
Right now, the neighborhood has raised around $11,000 dollars through a GoFund Me page.
Their goal, is around $60,000.
They say they are reaching out to EVSC and the West Side Nut Club to see if they can help them come up with the money.
But, members of the area plan commission said even if the homeowners found a way to buy the land.
Safety is a concern in the area.
“No matter what happens with this development there is going to be some fender benders or worse” said board member Earl Milligan.
“Whether this thing goes or not, the city of Evansville has acknowledged in writing that they have an unsafe situation around this property,” said board member Jeff Hatfield.
In order to give the homeowners more time to raise the funds to buy the lot and get their safety concerns addressed by the city.
The commissioners decided to put their vote on hold. This decision will give the property owners and the neighborhood a month to come to an agreement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.