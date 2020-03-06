Mirrored mural in Owensboro getting changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The mirrored mosaic mural you see when crossing the bridge into Owensboro is getting a facelift. The project started back in September.
The two tons of glass that used to plaster the side of the Frantz Building is almost down. Artist Gary Bielefeld tells us we’re about to start seeing noticeable changes.
He says now that most of the old mirrors are down, he can start prepping the surface to hang new glass. Bielefeld was the first artist who put up the original map 36 years ago.
He says it stretches 100 feet across and 43 feet top to bottom. Gary says the mural will still be in the shape of Kentucky, but he says it will have some new features that he wants to keep secret.
“There are some things that aren’t gonna change, but there are some things that will change," Bielefeld said. "On something this scale, the more you think about it, the more thought you give to it, you usually come out with usually trim away the fat and come out with just what you need.”
Depending on the weather, the mural is expected to be complete by the end of April.
