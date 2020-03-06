Man set to be sentenced Friday in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man found guilty of murder is expected to be sentenced Friday.
Last month, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office told us 23-year-old Travis Phelps was found guilty of murder for the 2017 shooting death of Austin Smith.
He was also convicted of attempted murder.
Police say Phelps shot into the car Smith was driving, which caused him to crash into a pole near Leslie and Edgewood.
Smith died 11 months after he was shot.
The prosecutor’s office says Phelps also admitted to a firearm enhancement charge.
This will add an additional five to 20 years onto his prison sentence.
We’ll let you know the outcome. The hearing is set for 1 p.m.
