Local responders assist with cleanup efforts after Nashville tornado

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - After a deadly tornado ripped through East Nashville on Tuesday, local responders from the “Sheep Dog Impact Assistance" were quickly on-site to help with the cleanup efforts.
“Sheep dogs” is a term for military veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue, as well as EMS personnel who find a deep sense of purpose in helping others.
The group’s chapter based out of southern Indiana arrived to East Nashville on Wednesday.
Chris MacKay, the group’s team leader, says some areas have so much destruction that you cannot even tell where homes used to stand.
The “sheep dogs” immediately got to work - clearing brush, handing out water, and tarping roofs to prevent more damage.
MacKay says officials are still looking for those who went missing during the storm. Despite all of this, he says the residents he’s met so far remain hopeful.
“There’s some smiles around. There’s some people that you can definitely tell that they’ve been through really affected,” MacKay said.
MacKay says right now people need donations like baby supplies, clothes, blankets and food.
