Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is testing a handful of patients for the coronavirus, but there are no confirmed cases in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear says officials have tested seven low-risk people for the virus. Four tested negative and three results are pending. Beshear says the state's Department of Health now has the capability to test for the virus and can get results in the same day or the next day. The testing began on Monday. Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, says Kentucky now has the capacity to do up to 1,000 tests.