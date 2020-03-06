INDOT announces resurfacing work in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Boonville.
Beginning on or around March 19, crews will begin working to resurface State Road 61 and SR 62.
According to the news release, resurfacing work on SR 61 will be from the west intersection of SR 62 to the east intersection of SR 62. Once crews are finished, they will start on SR 62 from the east intersection of SR 61 to about 1.5 miles east of that location.
During this project, crews will be performing upgrades, including curb ramps.
The news release says one lane of traffic will remain open at all times with restrictions at certain locations throughout the project limits. Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of August, with weather permitting.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
