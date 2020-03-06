Former owner looking forward to racing season at Chandler Speedway

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Former owner Reno Fontana took to Facebook Friday after the speedway was sold in an auction just last month saying he’s looking forward to this year’s racing season.
Fontana started his post off by saying all are welcome at Chandler in 2020 and went on to talk about the legal problems he has faced in the past few years due to the speedway. As we reported to you previously, he filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
Fontana stated despite the long battle for ownership of the speedway, he always makes an effort to believe in a positive outcome in every situation.
Back in February, we reported that William Wilson Auction and Realty auctioned off the Raceway. A broker from Baker Auction and Realty was the winner.
We’re told the broker bought the speedway for a client.
Earlier this week, we learned Reno, the previous owner, has connections with the group that purchased the raceway.
Reno finished his Facebook update by saying, “Let’s have fun in 2020 at Chandler, and make it a place where we can go fast, make new memories, and all be friends.”
We have reached out to Reno to ask what his connections will be with the speedway this upcoming season.
We will update this story when we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.