Evansville teaming with OVC to help TN tornado victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Basketball fans heading to the OVC Tournament at the Ford Center can bring along monetary donations for Tennessee.
The City of Evansville, the Evansville Sports Corporation, and the OVC will have a donation box in the Ford Center lobby.
Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed.
That cash will go directly to a fund that supports the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.
“The city of Evansville, the OVC, the sports corporation is coming together to ask people to make contributions to the middle Tennessee Foundation Emergency Relief Fund. Will start taking donations tonight and all of those donations will go to that fund so we can help literally the thousands of people that were devastated by the tornados,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Big crowds are expected here at the Ford Center. Organizers say they’re anticipating around 10,000 fans over the four-day tournament.
They say they’ve sold more tickets in advance this year than last year’s tourney.
If you’re planning to come down for a game, you can drop off your donation right inside in the front lobby. The tournament continues through Saturday.
