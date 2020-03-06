Evansville City Council taking closer look at non-profit funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new proposal connected to the funding of local non-profit agencies will soon be on the city council’s radar.
An ordinance set to go in front of the Evansville City Council on Monday will have council members taking a closer look into how the city funds non-profits.
One council member believes non-profit funding should be cut except for one.
Fifth Ward City Council Rep. Justin Elpers says the one non-profit he is not cutting is United Neighborhoods of Evansville.
In his explanation, Elpers says the organization acts as an extension of the city council, such as solving issues regarding road repairs and ways to prevent crime.
Elpers says in the proposed resolution, he has a three-year plan that would phase out funding to non-profit organizations over that period of time. When we asked about how his three-year plan would help non-profits recover from not having funding, Elpers said fundraising was the way to go.
“Non-profits, their main mechanism of getting money is more than likely fundraising," Elpers saud. "So over that three years, that will give some time to recuperate those funds and rebound,”
We talked to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office, and they still have the same stance as they had before which is “supporting non-profits that provide important social services should be an unquestionable priority.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.