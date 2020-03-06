EPD Detective recalls night of deadly crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frederick McFarland was sentenced to 15 years in the Indiana Department of corrections this week. He was found guilty of causing a crash that killed two young children and their father in 2017.
When Detective Anthony Aussieker thinks of that night when he responded to the scene, one word comes to mind; choices.
“It sounds bad but everything that happened that night was a choice and it was a choice that Frederick McFarland made unfortunately,” said Aussieker.
While trying to evade police, officers say McFarland hit a vehicle carrying precious cargo.
“It was hit with enough force that it drove the rear bumper into a tree. And when the car came off the tree, the bumper stayed in the tree. It was just such incredible force,” said Aussieker.
A force that ended the lives of seven-month-old Prince Carter, two-year-old Princess Carter, and their father Terrence Barker. Detective Aussieker said the scene was chaotic for all who were there.
“To walk through that, you have to try to detach, you have to try to compartmentalize, but at the end of the day, it rushes over you. And you remember, like hey, those kids were precious,” said Aussieker.
All stemming from what Aussieker says was a decision. A choice that proved to be more costly than anyone could have imagined.
“You know, you hugs your kids a little bit tighter, you kiss your wife a little bit longer. And just remember, because if he had stopped and let the officer conduct the traffic stop, and then whatever came from that traffic stop would have been infinitely better than what we are sitting here talking about,” said Aussieker.
