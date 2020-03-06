Day School’s Myers voted Hoops Live POTW

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week’s Hoops Live Azzip Pizza Player of the Week is Evansville Day School freshman Tyler Myers.
The freshman phenom posted huge numbers last Friday in the Eagles’ sectional opening win over Princeton, scoring 33 points and leading his team to a hard-fought victory.
Myers also holds the school record for most points scored by a freshman in a single season with 588 points, and that number is still counting as long as the Eagles stay alive in postseason play.
“He is one of the most driven players I’ve had the privilege of coaching," Day School head coach Gary Wilsey said. "He just has a knack to know how to score the basketball, 10 years ago I didn’t know what that term was, but he does, he knows how to score the basketball, he’s just been awesome.”
“Right now it’s just my teammates giving me great looks, we love to get out in transition and I’m the guy that probably gets the most shots in that,” Myers said. "We’re just moving the ball great, and it’s a lot of unselfish basketball. It’d mean a lot for the culture of Day School since we’re not known as a basketball school. We’re known as more of an academic type. It’d be awesome to just go out there and win the third sectional in program history, and hopefully go even further.”
With the chance of going even further, Myers and the Eagles will face Wood Memorial in the sectional semifinal at Springs Valley High School on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
