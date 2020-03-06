Catalyst Church Evansville taking donations for Tennessee tornado victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A local church is collecting donations to help victims impacted by the Nashville tornado.
Donations are being collected at Catalyst Church Evansville until Thursday at 8 p.m.
These donations are heading to Cookeville, Tennessee - one of the hardest hit areas affected by the tornado.
The donated items will then head to a nearby church where people in the community will be able to come in and get what they need.
The church says they plan to make multiple trips to help in these cleanup and recovery efforts.
Items most needed include: toilet paper, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, water, tote containers, 2-inch white masking tape, white kitchen trash bags, dry storage microwavable foods, toothpaste, baby formula, new underwear and socks, band-aids, neosporin, canned fruit and tarps/gloves for cleanup efforts.
Items will be sent to Tennessee on Friday morning.
