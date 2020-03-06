Burger King on Covert Ave. in Evansville unexpectedly closes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local fast food restaurant is shutting its doors - at least for the time being.
The Burger King located on Highway 41 at Covert Avenue has unexpectedly closed.
Each of the entrances to the building and the drive-thru are currently blocked off by red tape.
A sign on the front window says the establishment will be closed until further notice, but does not give any other information on the reason behind that closing.
As of now, there are still three Burger King locations in the Evansville area.
