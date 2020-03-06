Bosse boys basketball preps for sectional bout against Heritage Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school boys basketball teams across the state began their respective journeys towards winning a state championship on Tuesday night, and that was no different for Evansville Bosse.
After defeating Gibson Southern in its opening game of the Class 3A Boonville Sectional, the Bulldogs (16-6) are set for a rematch against Heritage Hills (18-3) on Friday night in the semifinals.
These two teams previously met in sectional play during last year’s postseason, which resulted in Bosse coming away victorious in a four-point win. However, the Patriots (partially) returned the favor earlier this season, defeating the Bulldogs by 14 points in just the second game of the year.
With tip-off quickly approaching, several Bosse players believe the team is heating up at exactly the right time.
“For the second game of the season, we didn’t really know who we were, we didn’t establish an identity," Bosse senior Kiyron Powell said. "Now we feel like we’ve got that identity, we know what it takes to win. We have a great shot at winning tomorrow and I believe in nothing less but in my team, except for coming out with a win. We’re playing together, we’re playing as one unit. We believe in each other and we believe in everything that one another is doing with the ball, and if we continue to do that, I think we’ll continue to win games.”
“We’re still young, we’re still trying to figure ourselves out, but we’ve got some gamers," Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart said. "Kiyron (Powell) is playing the best he has. My point guard has played phenomenal all year long and the wild card is (Tyran) Funches. If Funches is able to stay on the floor, not be in foul trouble and he’s locked in mentally, then he’s a beast. So we hope those are the scenarios that happen.”
This semifinal showdown is scheduled to tip-off at Boonville High School this Friday at 6 p.m.
