Bosse boys basketball preps for sectional bout against Heritage Hill

“For the second game of the season, we didn’t really know who we were, we didn’t establish an identity," Bosse senior Kiyron Powell said. "Now we feel like we’ve got that identity, we know what it takes to win. We have a great shot at winning tomorrow and I believe in nothing less but in my team, except for coming out with a win. We’re playing together, we’re playing as one unit. We believe in each other and we believe in everything that one another is doing with the ball, and if we continue to do that, I think we’ll continue to win games.”