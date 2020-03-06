Another step forward for Harmony Way Bridge heads to Gov.’s desk

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - A bill is on its way to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk right now that would clear another hurdle for the New Harmony Bridge.
This bill would protect the members of the Wabash River Bridge Authority from civil lawsuits, the same way a state is immune from civil lawsuits, if the state owned the bridge.
The Harmony way bridge closed in 2012, and since then citizens have been working to restore the bridge and reopen it.
The citizens formed the “Wabash River Bridge Authority,” and in 2018, The General Assembly allowed them to take ownership of the bridge.
If the governor signs the bill, the attorney general would defend the bridge authority and its members in any civil liability lawsuit filed against them.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.