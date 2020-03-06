Alma Randolph Foundation grants family home makeover

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is providing its 35th family with a home makeover.
The foundation seeks out families trying to make ends meet and helps them get back on their feet.
On Saturday morning, one family will receive a gift that could change their lives.
“It’s the first time that we have completed a home for a single dad," said Alma Randolph, foundation founder. “The mother was killed in an automobile accident several years ago and the little girls were with her. Thank God they survived."
Now the Alma Randolph Foundation is stepping in, helping the single dad to get back on his feet.
“They’re escorted away for the night by Limos By Night, and they’ll be treated to a pizza party tonight by Domino’s Pizza, and they’re staying overnight at the Holiday Inn River Front," Randolph said.
While the family is away, Randolph and volunteers from U.S. Bank are working hard, redecorating the home and providing the family with essentials.
“We go and get food for the family, clothing for the kids that are involved, it’s just a very rewarding experience," said Jennifer Shepherd, a U.S. Bank Volunteer
Randolph says what keeps her wanting to serve her community are the experiences she had as a child.
“I grew up as a disadvantaged child, so when they exit the limo, you know, I see my mom," Randolph said. “The little girls that’s me, the little boys, that’s my brothers. So the anticipations just killing them. They’re so excited to get in."
With the help of donations to the foundation and from businesses throughout the community the family will walk into a home they barely recognize on Saturday afternoon.
“It makes me happy that I can see other people are so thankful for what they’re getting in times that they might not be able to do it themselves," Shepherd said.
“I cannot wait to see their little faces tomorrow when they walk in and see their bedroom," Randolph said.
