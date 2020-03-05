Sunny and mild today, colder and breezy Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and mild again today. Most of us are starting the day in the 30s, but our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s, through the 40s and into the 50s this morning before topping out in the low 60s this afternoon.
Our winds will be fairly calm for the first part of the day but will start to increase to around 7 to 14 mph this afternoon and into the night.
Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Friday morning. Wind chill values could dip into the upper 20s.
Friday will still be mostly sunny, but our temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 40s due to a cold wind from the northwest. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph for most of the daytime hours Friday.
Our winds will quickly die down Friday night as high pressure moves into our region, and Saturday will be sunny, calm, and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
By Sunday, that high pressure system will be to our southeast, and our winds will pick back up from the south-southwest, pushing warmer air into the Tri-State and causing our temperatures to surge back into the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday.
Rain returns to the forecast Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and continues overnight and into Tuesday morning as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
We may get a brief break from the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, but a second system will bring us more rain Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.