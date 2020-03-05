Rotary Club of Henderson hosts discussion on coronavirus

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The increasing threat of the coronavirus was a big topic of discussion at the Rotary Club Luncheon on Thursday.
Officials from the Green River District Health Department spoke with those in attendance to address any public concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus disease). They also discussed t=ways people can protect themselves from contracting the disease.
Jessica Austin, an epidemiologist from the Green River Health District, broke down the basic prevention tips.
These tips include washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, as well as cleaning the surfaces that people touch often at your home and workplace.
Austin says they were just notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee on Thursday morning.
As the illness continues to spread, she believes that informing the public could be one of the best ways to slow it down.
“I mean education is really the best way for multiple prevention and planning to make sure our partners - if and when we do have to respond, know who we are working with and make sure we can communicate with one another in the community so that we can respond in the most efficient way possible," Austin said.
The City of Henderson will be hosting a “Community Conversation on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)” on Monday, March 9.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Preston Arts Center.
