Rockport principal spending the night on school roof

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - One elementary school principal in Spencer County is climbing to new heights for his students.
Rockport Elementary School principal Rick Hunt challenged his students to read more than 60,000 minutes in three days as a part of “Rockport Reads Week."
If his students reached that goal, Hunt promised that he would spend one night on top of the school’s roof.
After his students crushed that goal and read more than 100,000 minutes, Hunt will fulfill his promise by sleeping on the school’s roof on Thursday night.
Hunt plans to read to his students throughout the night and will post videos of himself reading on his YouTube page titled “Reading with Mr. Hunt.”
Hunt says he’s excited to keep encouraging his students to read.
“I have a passion around making sure that our students are lifelong readers, and that they have a love for reading and a joy for reading,” Hunt said.
Mr. Hunt will have an air mattress and a tent to sleep in on Thursday night.
Students will gather outside the school on Friday morning to wake him up at 8:30 a.m.
