OVC hopes to ease incoming students’ nerves while enjoying tourney action

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For some high school students the thought of college can be a little overwhelming, but the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is trying to ease some nerves by clearing the court and focusing on academics.
Not only is this Admissions Fair a free event to gain knowledge about the schools in the OVC Tournament, but you’ll also get to watch the games for free.
We talked with one of the commissioners from the tournament and she says yes, they love sports, but education is important too.
“Going to school opens up so many opportunities, we want to be part of the process of educating young people and opening their minds to the many potential opportunities they have,” said Beth Debauche.
All 12 schools will have representation at the academic fair on Thursday. And they’re ready to answer your questions.
“What the environment is like, how the classes and teachers are, the student atmosphere, sports teams stuff like that,” explained Kiron Duguet.
More than 200 students are expected to show up. Allowing not just a big crowd for the event, but the tournament as well.
“Any student attending along with the adult traveling with them is invited to stay for the basketball games after, it’s a two for one,” Debauche said. “What better venue, then to take sports and tell the true story of what we do and that’s educate students.”
The fair is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and it’s a public event. So everyone is welcome to come and learn more about the schools that make up the Ohio Valley Conference.
