Muhlenberg Co. Schools proposing to combine two high schools

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The only two high schools in Muhlenburg County could soon become one.
Muhlenburg County School Superintendent Robert Davis proposed in a recent board meeting that he has spoken to officials at the East Campus and West Campus about his vision of consolidating both high schools. This would have all students attend classes on one high school campus.
Right now, freshmen and sophomores are at the East Campus, while juniors and seniors attend the West Campus.
Public Information officer, Carla Embry, says this vision could be really good for the school district, but this plan is still in its early stages of development.
“We are in the planning stage only," Embry said. “And when I say planning, like nothing on paper yet. It’s just a conversation that the superintendent is having with all of our staff right now to get feedback from them. It’s something we don’t want to do in haste, we want it to be very thought out and make sure we cover everything before we make this type of transition."
If this plan ultimately comes to fruition, the transition would not occur until the 2022-23 school year.
